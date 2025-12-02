Momos have become one of the most loved street snacks in many parts of India. From the classic steamed version to tandoori, Afghani and even chocolate momos, food vendors keep experimenting to grab attention. Some ideas work, some do not, and some are so unexpected that the internet can not help but stop and stare. And now, another experiment has joined that list - this time from Delhi. A recent video from the capital is going viral, and it features a street vendor making something that most Momo fans never saw coming: tadke wale fruit momos. Yes, you read that right.





The clip has been posted by the Instagram page @foodpandits with the warning caption, "Don't try this anywhere". The video starts with the vendor chopping up regular fruits such as bananas, apples, grapes and oranges. Usually, these would end up in a fresh fruit bowl. Instead, he drops them into a wok filled with hot oil. The fruits sizzle and soften, turning into a fried mix that viewers found hard to process.

Once fried, he transfers the fruit onto a plate and drizzles a generous amount of cream over the top. Then comes oregano and chilli flakes, which only add to the confusion. The food vlogger watching the process can be heard asking, "Ise log khaate hain kya? (Do people actually eat this?)" As the final step, the vendor places a few pieces of fried momo on the plate - completing the Rs 200 creation.

The unusual mix of sweet, creamy, spicy and fried flavours has left momo lovers thoroughly disappointed. Here is how people reacted:





A user wrote, “Isko kam se kam umar kaid ki saza honi chahaiye. (He should at least get a life sentence for this.)”





Another added, “Iske liye narak me alag se tel garam ho raha hai. (A special pot of hot oil is being prepared in hell for him.)”





“Isko jail me daal do (Put him in jail),” said someone.





A person commented, “Momo par se viswas uth jayega logo ka ye dekhne k baad. (People will lose faith in momos after watching this.)”





One Instagrammer wrote, “He is making such an item for publicity.”





It seems like momos continue to be a popular pick for those wanting to perform bizarre culinary experiments!