Food is the universal language of love. From home-cooked meals prepared lovingly by mothers to a friend sharing their favourite dish with you, food transcends language, culture, and geography barriers. Laced with warmth and care it fosters connections and brings people together. Agreed? If yes, this video will make your day. Recently, a Filipino-based digital creator posted a heartwarming video on Instagram where she was seen cooking pakodas for her Indian mother-in-law. Since the woman and her mother-in-law speak different languages, they express love and affection through the act of making meals for each other.





The video begins with the woman frying the pakora, guided by her mother-in-law's instructions. Once the golden-brown fritters are ready, she nervously offers one to her mother-in-law. In her Filipino accent, the woman says, "Mummy, try karo (Mummy, try this)." Her anxiousness indicates that she is worried whether the snack will be well-received. But her doubt washes away soon.





After taking the first bite, the mother-in-law finally gives her verdict. "Tasty" she says, confirming that she loved the fritters. Soon, the woman's husband joins the two women in the tasting session. He sprinkles some salt over the dish. The lovely clip ends with the woman and her mother-in-law raising a toast with the fritter. Sharing the video, the woman wrote, "Food is a universal language everyone understands. It's a simple way to show we care for the people we love. My MIL shows her affection for me through her cooking since we don't share the same language. To show my love and gratitude, I try to do the same - by cooking for her too."







The clip has received a lot of interest online. Check out how some Instagram users reacted to it:





"You both are so cute" gushed a user.





"Fabulous" commented another





"A mother always appreciates" read a sweet comment





"I like the Hindi and Tagalog combination," pointed out another.





Several people dropped multiple red heart emojis in the comments section.





In an earlier video that also went viral on Instagram, the woman prepared Philippines-styled pickled carrots for her mother-in-law. Watch the reel here.