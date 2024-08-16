In an effort to eat better, people buy a lot of fruits and vegetables when they go for weekly grocery shopping. When we end up buying too much, most of us have also seen fruits and vegetables getting browning and wilting at the bottom of our refrigerators. However, there are a few clever storing tips that can be used to help prolong the shelf life of your food. In a video shared on Instagram, food vlogger Armen Adamjan reveals some hacks to preserve your fruits and vegetables for a long time. First, Adamjan takes watermelons and puts them in the fridge claiming that they would last a month in the cool temperature. Next, he takes a bunch of grapes in a ziplock bag. After shaking them, he pokes some holes in the ziplock and asks it to keep in the fridge. And then, he wraps lettuce in foil and puts it in the fridge, claiming that it stay fresh for the next 4 weeks. For bananas, wrap their stem with a paper towel and then cover it up with foil. Keep it away from other fruits and it will stay fresh for 10 days.

Also Read: 7 Mind-Blowing Food Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

To safely keep avocados, store them in an airtight container filled with water and they will stay green for 3 weeks. Lastly, he advises to not store cucumber in a fridge but in a ziplock bag with holes and keep it on the counter. On the other hand, lemon works best in the fridge, same as cherries. Store potatoes in a basket away from sunlight in a dark and cool spot. For strawberries, store them in a jar lined with paper towels and keep them in the fridge. The caption of the post read, "Are you doing it wrong? Hacks to extend the life of your fruits and veggies!"

See the full video here:

In a previous video, Armen Adamjan shared some more hacks to store fruits and vegetables. He told everyone to store onions, garlic, and shallots "outside the fridge in a dry and cool area." Other instructions were to put asparagus and onions in a jar with water in it and cover it with a plastic bag. He promised anybody who followed this technique that they would remain fresh for a period of 10 to 14 days.

Also Read: Why You Should Always Store Your Nuts In The Freezer

The most important lesson from the video was to never store the two things together since they would eventually go bad. He also asked to avoid storing fruits like kiwis, apples, and pears in the same area because they will release ethylene gas, which spoils the fruits.

What do you think about these unique storing tips? Share with us in the comments section.