Give Indians any dish, and chances are it will come back with extra flavour. While the country's traditional cuisine has often left foodies impressed, dishes from around the world that entered the food scene here have also received a delicious makeover. This was not a surprise when a foreigner, Andy, travelling from Chennai to Hyderabad, was left stunned by the red sauce spaghetti at the airport lounge. Through a video now going viral on X, we come to know that the foreigner is enjoying his meal at the Chennai airport lounge. His plate featured red sauce penne pasta, along with a few other dishes. Half-way after indulging in the dish, the foreigner says in the video, "Yeah, obviously this is gonna sound mad controversial but I'm in an airport lounge here in Chennai, India, getting ready for my flight to Hyderabad, but I have a feeling the Indians know how to do spaghetti sauce better than the Italians, you know what I'm saying?"
He further emphasises, "Because this sauce is fire. It's, it's fire. Dude, this airport lounge food is effin', this, this is fire though. Better than Italian? Maybe, I think so." The video was captioned, "Foreigner eating Italian food at Chennai airport says that Italian food in India tastes better than Italy and Indians are better at making it." Watch the viral video here:
Foreigner eating Italian food at Chennai airport says that Italian food in India tastes better than Italy and Indians are better in making it. pic.twitter.com/UMIjM5TnTE
— Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) January 23, 2026
Foodies had a lot to say about the viral video.
A foodie said, "It's the soil. The flavours from Indian soil cannot be topped by any other country. We just don't know how blessed we are with the kind of topsoil, water, etc. that produces the most flavorful produce known to man."
It's the soil. The flavors from Indian soil cannot be topped by any other country. We just don't know how blessed we are with the kind of topsoil, water etc that produces the most flavorful produce known to man.— Mahesh Sharma (@mssharma) January 23, 2026
Another user added, "This airport lounge food is effin good.”
“This airport lounge food is effin good”
Sorry but it's like the smallest lounge I've ever been to. Ig even Varanasi lounge is bigger than Chennai I feel.
So what's the use if the food is good but I don't get a seat at all— Bharath (@BharadAneNenu) January 23, 2026
"Rome waale ab pasta banane se pehle green chilli dalna sikh rahe honge Chennai airport ne authentic ki saari thaterai ura di (The people in Rome are probably learning to add green chillies before making pasta now. Chennai airport has completely ruined the concept of authenticity)," read a hilarious remark.
Rome वाले अब pasta banane से पहले green chilli डालना सीख रहे होंगे Chennai airport ने authentic की सारी थठेराई उड़ा दी— agnivaak (@agnivaak) January 23, 2026
Someone mentioned, "If you eat Punjabi food in Toronto, it will taste a lot better than in a restaurant in India ...weird but true."
If you eat punjabi food in Toronto it will taste lot better than in a restaurant in India ...weird but true.— HealthyandWise (@ITalkWisely) January 23, 2026
"Plot twist: Italians invented it, Indians perfected it," read a hilarious tweet.
Plot twist: Italians invented it, Indians perfected it. ????— Smart Supply Chain Insights (@SmartSupplyAI) January 23, 2026
“Bro, you haven't scratched the surface. Wait till your chicken tikka pizza,” recommended a foodie.
Bro you haven't scratched the surface , wait till your chicken tikka pizza— Senthil Aaru (@Senthil_Aaru) January 24, 2026
A user wrote, “Debatable. It might be the case in some places, but not in most. I had Italian food at two different restaurants in India. One was good. The other was underwhelming. The taste of risotto was ‘Indianised'. Not authentic at all. Italian cuisine in Europe is in a different league.”
Debatable. It might be the case in some places but not in most. I had Italian food at two different restaurants in India. One was good. The other was underwhelming. The taste of risotto was "Indianised". Not authentic at all.
Italian cuisine in Europe is in a different league.— MTheOne (@Mihir_The1) January 23, 2026
Echoing the same emotion, a person shared, “Wait till he realises that airport lounge food is pathetic mostly. Get much better stuff in restaurants here.”
Wait till he realises that airport lounge food is pathetic mostly. Get much better stuff in resteraunts here— Piyush M (@piyushm85) January 24, 2026
The video has been viewed over 1.3 lakh times so far.