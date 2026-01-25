Give Indians any dish, and chances are it will come back with extra flavour. While the country's traditional cuisine has often left foodies impressed, dishes from around the world that entered the food scene here have also received a delicious makeover. This was not a surprise when a foreigner, Andy, travelling from Chennai to Hyderabad, was left stunned by the red sauce spaghetti at the airport lounge. Through a video now going viral on X, we come to know that the foreigner is enjoying his meal at the Chennai airport lounge. His plate featured red sauce penne pasta, along with a few other dishes. Half-way after indulging in the dish, the foreigner says in the video, "Yeah, obviously this is gonna sound mad controversial but I'm in an airport lounge here in Chennai, India, getting ready for my flight to Hyderabad, but I have a feeling the Indians know how to do spaghetti sauce better than the Italians, you know what I'm saying?"





He further emphasises, "Because this sauce is fire. It's, it's fire. Dude, this airport lounge food is effin', this, this is fire though. Better than Italian? Maybe, I think so." The video was captioned, "Foreigner eating Italian food at Chennai airport says that Italian food in India tastes better than Italy and Indians are better at making it." Watch the viral video here:

Foodies had a lot to say about the viral video.

A foodie said, "It's the soil. The flavours from Indian soil cannot be topped by any other country. We just don't know how blessed we are with the kind of topsoil, water, etc. that produces the most flavorful produce known to man."

Another user added, "This airport lounge food is effin good.”

"Rome waale ab pasta banane se pehle green chilli dalna sikh rahe honge Chennai airport ne authentic ki saari thaterai ura di (The people in Rome are probably learning to add green chillies before making pasta now. Chennai airport has completely ruined the concept of authenticity)," read a hilarious remark.

Someone mentioned, "If you eat Punjabi food in Toronto, it will taste a lot better than in a restaurant in India ...weird but true."

"Plot twist: Italians invented it, Indians perfected it," read a hilarious tweet.

“Bro, you haven't scratched the surface. Wait till your chicken tikka pizza,” recommended a foodie.

A user wrote, “Debatable. It might be the case in some places, but not in most. I had Italian food at two different restaurants in India. One was good. The other was underwhelming. The taste of risotto was ‘Indianised'. Not authentic at all. Italian cuisine in Europe is in a different league.”

Echoing the same emotion, a person shared, “Wait till he realises that airport lounge food is pathetic mostly. Get much better stuff in restaurants here.”

The video has been viewed over 1.3 lakh times so far.