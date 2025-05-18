It would not be an exaggeration to say that food is the star of every wedding. From fancy cakes to multiple-course meals, what is served on the table often steals the show. But lately, many couples are ditching the big, expensive weddings and going for something more low-key and cosy. Now, here is a fun twist you probably have not heard before: a wedding held inside a hotpot restaurant. Yes, you read that right. As per a report by SCMP, a young couple from northern China made headlines by choosing to celebrate their big day at a Haidilao hotpot spot in Taiyuan, Shanxi province. Instead of a typical fancy banquet, they invited 140 guests for a hotpot feast – all for just 22,000 yuan (about ₹2.61 lakh).





The bride, Zhao, 26, and her 27-year-old groom had to change plans quickly when their original venue cancelled last minute. “Given the short notice, we could not prepare for a traditional wedding,” Zhao said, as per the publication. She added, “A friend suggested hosting our wedding at a hotpot restaurant. My husband and I are both devoted fans of Haidilao and once joked that perhaps our wedding could take place there. This unexpected cancellation encouraged us to turn that idea into reality.”

Representative Photo: Pexels

Guests enjoyed a buffet-style hotpot, and the final bill – which was so long it measured two meters – became a hot topic online.





While traditional Chinese weddings often mean huge, costly banquets – especially in richer provinces where a single table can cost more than 5,000 yuan (almost ₹60,000) – many young people now want something simpler and more relaxed.





“Unlike the expectations held by older generations, we young people prefer a simpler, more relaxed approach,” Zhao said. “As long as everyone is happy and we receive their blessings, our wedding is truly meaningful.” And that super-long restaurant bill? Zhao plans to keep it as a special memory of their unique, joy-filled celebration.