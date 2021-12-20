The sound and sight of an ice cream truck can bring an instant smile to people's faces. But have you ever seen an entire procession of ice cream trucks one after the other? Residents of Lewisham, South London were taken by surprise when they saw a string of ice cream trucks lined up together. The reason behind this was that the trucks had joined their colleague's funeral procession to pay a heartfelt tribute to him. Hasan, the ice-cream seller aged 99, had passed away on Friday, 17th December and this was his colleagues' way of paying their respect. Take a look:

The video was shared on Twitter by Louisa Davies, who is a resident of the area. "Just witnessed an ice cream man's funeral and all the ice cream vans came and followed in solidarity I AM SOBBING," she wrote in her tweet. The video in the post has garnered 13.3 million views and 863.5k likes since the time it was shared.

In the 21-second clip, we can see two black cars going for the funeral procession of the ice-cream seller. These cars are followed by at least ten-odd ice cream trucks. The combined music from the trucks and the somber atmosphere were indeed touching and broke hearts on the internet.





Twitter users too reacted to the heart-wrenching clip. Some pointed out that this was a common tradition among ice-cream sellers in London. Others said that the moment was a powerful one for residents and those participating in the procession.





Take a look at the reactions:

What did you think of the viral video of the ice-cream seller's funeral? Have you ever witnessed something similar in your locality? Tell us in the comments below.