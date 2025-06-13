Chai, or tea, is undoubtedly India's most beloved beverage. More than just a drink, it serves as a source of comfort, a daily ritual, and a way to bring people together. Be it a morning boost, an afternoon break, or an evening unwind, chai is enjoyed several times a day across the country. Travel and lifestyle influencer Swati Narwal recently reminded us of this timeless bond with tea. Despite living far from home, she shared that her love for chai remains unchanged. In a video on Instagram, Swati captured her non-native husband preparing masala chai in their Barcelona kitchen, a clip that quickly gained traction and charmed the internet.





In the clip, Swati showed her husband preparing chai at 4 pm, which is a designated time to enjoy the global necessity, regardless of location. "Because wherever we are in the world, we have to have chai," her husband said in the clip. He showed the ingredients used to prepare chai: ginger from Amsterdam, elaichi (cardamom) to add flavour, tea, and a strainer, which is considered the most crucial tool for chai preparation. Following the preparation, the couple can be seen enjoying the chai. "It's actually pretty good. It's great," they said. "Chai is such an important identity of me being Indian and my husband has totally embraced that part. Now he makes better chai than me which is awesome," Swati wrote as a caption.

"He is such a sweetheart, so are you. You both are lucky to have found each other. God bless you with love and laughter," a user gushed.





"My husband is also non Indian, for many years after our marriage, he was making every day the first chai of the day for me," read a reaction.





"You guys are so damn cute. He is incredibly adorable for adopting the Indian Chai obsession. Total gem he is," exclaimed a user.





"You have hit the jackpot with your chaiwala husband!!! Enjoy," one user quipped.





Someone wrote, "he knows the love language."





Some even called him a "green flag."





