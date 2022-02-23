Cooking is undoubtedly a necessary skill that everyone must learn to be able to sustain themselves. However, there are some people who cook to survive and others who have a real passion for it. There are many talented chefs who can whip up restaurant-like food in their home kitchens - you'd be surprised! Recently, a viral video showed a man who was astonished to find that his partner could cook the most amazing food that was to his taste and liking. While she served up some delicious dishes for him, he couldn't help but exclaim in delight and in fact, this changed his feelings towards the relationship too! Watch the hilarious viral video here:

The video was shared on Twitter by user @MaecyBae and was originally made by content creator Read Choi. "I would pay to see every culture remake this," wrote the Twitter user in the caption. The funny clip has raked in 3.8 million views, and over 212k likes since the time it was shared.

In the video, Choi starts off by saying that he was not looking for a serious relationship at the point. He spots Kim Chi salad on the table and enquires about it, when the girl says that she made it. He takes a bite and is left seriously impressed with the girl's cooking prowess. "Did you get my mom's recipe? You know I'm actually looking for a wife..." he says hilariously. Each dish leaves him more and more impressed, and in the end he even agrees to have a Hawaiian wedding just for all the amazing food that she cooked for him!





Twitter users were left in splits after watching the epic video. Many could relate to his love for home-cooked food and how he reacted to it. A few others said that the video was actually recreated by many other bloggers from different cultures too.





Take a look at the reactions:

What did you think of the funny video of the man? Tell us in the comments below.