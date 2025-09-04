Peeling a watermelon can feel like a Herculean task. Not only is the fruit huge, but its smooth exterior makes it seem like it will slip from your hands at any moment. Slicing the skin feels nothing short of a full arm workout. If you are nodding your head in agreement, then this video might give you the shock of your life. In the clip, posted on Instagram, a Korean man can be seen peeling an enormous watermelon with such skilled precision that it looks as though he is cutting a small fruit like an apple or orange.





The video, recorded by the man's partner, came with a text overlay that read, “On a scale of 1 to cutting fruit, how Korean are you?” The clip then shows the man holding a watermelon in one hand with effortless ease and carving away the tough green shell with a knife as if it were a cakewalk. The side note read, “I literally can't even peel an apple like this, meanwhile my husband just casually.”

The internet was left in awe of the video.





“This is so impressive,” gushed a user.





“I've never in my life seen an act such as this,” admitted another.





“Bro mixed up his apples and watermelons,” joked one person.





“Just cut it in half, place the watermelon half on its flat side, and shave away at the rinds. You're doing too much,” suggested an individual.





“That's next level,” praised someone else.





“Never missed the arm day,” read a remark.

Uses Of Watermelon Rind

Speaking of watermelon rinds, did you know they can also be used in cooking? Take a look below:

Watermelon Rind Curry : The rinds can make a hearty and spicy main course dish.

: The rinds can make a hearty and spicy main course dish. Watermelon Rind Raita : Tender rind pieces and yoghurt give a refreshing twist to the classic.

: Tender rind pieces and yoghurt give a refreshing twist to the classic. Watermelon Rind Chutney : This tangy-sweet condiment can be relished with parathas, roti, or rice.

: This tangy-sweet condiment can be relished with parathas, roti, or rice. Watermelon Pickle : Rind chunks pickled in spices add an extra zing.

: Rind chunks pickled in spices add an extra zing. Watermelon Rind Dal: Dal cooked with watermelon rinds offers a subtle sweetness to the dish.

What did you think of the viral video? Let us know in the comments below.