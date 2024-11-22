A video is going viral on X (formerly Twitter), featuring a group of boys serving food to people seated in line on the floor mats at a bhandara. What caught people's attention was the way the boys were serving the plastic and paper glasses and bowls - at a super fast speed in a unique style. Sharing the video, the X user wrote in the caption, “MBBS (Master in Bhandara and Bachelor of Serving),” adding a hilarious pun to it. The video has garnered over 8 lakh views so far. Watch it here:

The servers' remarkable skill left many viewers in awe, prompting them to shower praises. Here is how social media users reacted to the viral video:





"India's Got Talent!" one comment read.

While another person mentioned, “Patte bicha rha hai (Laying down the cards).”

One user commented, "Bhai ka experience top class hai (Brother's experience is top class)."

Another hilarious comment read, “Bhai (brother), he can train the AI now.”

However, not all social media users were satisfied with the servers' technique. They mentioned that the way the cutlery was thrown to the guests was "disrespectful".





One user wrote, "When you can't respect the guests, never invite them. And if you can't learn how to respect, never try to be a host."

Another person said, “Tremendously disrespectful to food and the person eating.”

Someone mentioned, “Kindly have some manners and serve food gracefully and with respect.”

What do you think about the lightning-fast speed of serving the guests? Do let us know.