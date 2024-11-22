A video is going viral on X (formerly Twitter), featuring a group of boys serving food to people seated in line on the floor mats at a bhandara. What caught people's attention was the way the boys were serving the plastic and paper glasses and bowls - at a super fast speed in a unique style. Sharing the video, the X user wrote in the caption, “MBBS (Master in Bhandara and Bachelor of Serving),” adding a hilarious pun to it. The video has garnered over 8 lakh views so far. Watch it here:
MBBS ( Master in bhandara and bachelor of serving ) pic.twitter.com/LieXrOwqni— Ankit (@terakyalenadena) November 18, 2024
The servers' remarkable skill left many viewers in awe, prompting them to shower praises. Here is how social media users reacted to the viral video:
"India's Got Talent!" one comment read.
India's Got Talent!— NILESH SHUKLA (@twoweetor) November 19, 2024
While another person mentioned, “Patte bicha rha hai (Laying down the cards).”
Patte bicha rha hai ????????— Amit Srivastav (@khansmeme) November 18, 2024
One user commented, "Bhai ka experience top class hai (Brother's experience is top class)."
Bhai ka experience top class hai— SUPRVIRAT (@ishantraj_) November 18, 2024
Another hilarious comment read, “Bhai (brother), he can train the AI now.”
Bhai he can must train the AI now— sujay anand (@imsujayanand) November 18, 2024
However, not all social media users were satisfied with the servers' technique. They mentioned that the way the cutlery was thrown to the guests was "disrespectful".
One user wrote, "When you can't respect the guests, never invite them. And if you can't learn how to respect, never try to be a host."
When you can't respect the guests never invite them. And if you can't learn how to respect never try to be a Host.— B.Zafar Farooqui (@Badarzafar) November 18, 2024
Another person said, “Tremendously disrespectful to food and the person eating.”
Tremendously disrespectful to food and to the person eating— Save_our_planet (@citizen_uddin) November 20, 2024
Someone mentioned, “Kindly have some manners and serve food gracefully and with respect.”
Kindly have some manners and serve food gracefully and with respect ????— Varun Gupta (@VarunGu27062759) November 20, 2024
What do you think about the lightning-fast speed of serving the guests? Do let us know.