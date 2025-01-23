Let's be honest - chicken wings can be quite challenging to eat. Whether it's a crispy chicken wing or a saucy BBQ one, the struggle remains the same. Just as you bite into it, you find yourself struggling to get hold of the chicken and avoid the bone. Before you know it, you've created a mess all around (including on your face). This can be quite embarrassing, especially if you're dining out. Wouldn't it be so much better if there were an easier way to eat them? Well, there is! Recently, we came across a genius hack that shows you can eat chicken wings without making a mess. Once you try it out, you'll wonder why you never tried this trick before.

The video of this genius hack was shared by etiquette coach Seema Puri on her Instagram page. In the clip, she demonstrates how you can enjoy chicken wings without making a mess. The trick? It's simple! Hold the chicken wing from the ends and gently twist it to separate the bones. You'll notice that the bones come out easily. She then shows how you can savour each bite with confidence and elegance, without making it look like you're struggling to eat it.

Watch the full video below:

Internet users were quick to react to the video of this useful hack. Since being shared, the video has garnered over 917K views and thousands of comments. Many thanked the coach for the trick, saying it made their lives easier. However, some admitted they enjoy the mess that comes with eating chicken wings, while others argued that the bones don't come out as easily as shown. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Hahaha... You got it! Thanks for taking up my request, Seema ji. I can now enjoy my favourite finger food confidently."

"It tastes better the original way. No offense."

"Impossible! The foodgasm I get from eating it the original way is unmatched."

"Does it really debone that easily?"

"Not all bones come out easily, though."

"The chicken wings have to be well-cooked to debone them smoothly. In any case, it's a kind of street food that can be enjoyed however you like."

"You're such an amazing person! You show so much etiquette to follow."

"That is so good - thanks for sharing!"

"There's no eloquent way to eat a chicken wing. Let's just be human for this one."

Do you have any other tricks you use while eating chicken wings? Share them with us in the comments section below!