A little bit of sugar goes a long way. We all agree that desserts have the power to make us all happy. Even when we're low, we crave something sweet to turn that frown upside down. The delicate and widely popular desserts — like an apple pie, a tart, a slice of cake, a scoop of ice cream or some desi sweet treats — are an immediate mood lifter. But have you ever tried mixing some desserts or sweet elements to form an all-together new variation? Well, these two moms did and the dessert tub looks absolutely delicious. Allow us to break it down for you.

Instagram Influencers Janelle and Kate shared a video where they assembled a dessert using products from McDonald's. The video opens in a car, where the duo is seen placing a total of six softy ice creams – in the flavour of vanilla – upside down into a plastic tub. Next, the ladies smashed the cones using spoons. They made sure to crush the big chunks, but still leave room for some crunch. Next, the moms added some chocolate cookies (three) on the top and crushed them into the ice cream mix. Some chocolate sauce and party sprinklers for toppings worked wonders. “Babe… It's a party,” the ladies said in sync.

Once the dessert tub was ready, they pulled out some salted McDonald's fries, dipped them into the tub and relished. “It's the sweet and salty mixture… I love it,” one of the moms said.

“Moms share McDonald's secret,” read the caption of the post.

The video has gone viral on social media, amassing a whopping number of over 124 million views. While some people loved their dessert tub and enthusiasm, a section of the internet was not very pleased with their foodie stint.

One of the users wrote, “The giggles remind me they're just kids in grown-up bodies… how sad and sweet.”

Another said, “Bro. IDK what you all are hating on..that looks bomb. It's not like they're going to eat it all by themselves, and if they do… and fries with ice cream?!? You all for real be hating. Fries with ice cream is amazing. Sweet and salty is the best combination, fight me.”

“Tell me you are American without telling me you are,” read a comment.

A person asked, “Where did you find a McDonald's that had an ice cream machine that wasn't broken and could actually make 6 ice cream cones?”

One of the Instagram users said, “They had me till the fries.”

What are your thoughts on the video?