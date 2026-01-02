Maggi is more than just a quick snack. It is comfort in a bowl. Whether it is midnight cravings, rainy-day hunger or simply a mood-lifter, Maggi has been our go-to for years. From the classic masala to cheesy twists, this humble instant noodle has seen endless variations, and food creators continue to find fun new ways to make it exciting. Recently, an Instagram page with the handle @walkwithshubham shared a video from Varanasi showcasing the making of Tandoori Handi Maggi.





The process begins by heating haldi on the stove, followed by adding some oil into a handi. Chopped onions, tomatoes and capsicum are tossed in next. A splash of water follows, along with masalas to give it that punch. Sauces come next, then more water, and finally the star ingredient - Maggi noodles. To make it even richer, cheese slices are added to the mix.

The plating is as creative as the recipe. First, a kulhad is placed inside an earthen pot, and then the Maggi is poured into it. In the comments section, Shubham shared the address of the food cart serving this dish: "Handi chai wala near Sankat Mochan Road, Saket Nagar Colony, Lanka Varanasi."

Check out the full video below:

Since being shared online, the video of Tandoori Handi Maggi has grabbed immediate attention. While some foodies are loving the twist, others aren't too impressed. Check out some reactions below:





A user wrote, "Instant happiness in a handi."





Another one added, "This looks yummy."





A foodie said, "Guys literally inki Maggi aur chai bahut tasty hai. [Guys, their Maggi and tea are literally very tasty.]"





"Had tasted... so yummy," read a comment.





Someone commented, "Iske baad jo pet kharab hoga na. [After eating this, the stomach will definitely get upset.]"





A satirical remark read, "Maggi biryani hi bana dete. [They might as well have made Maggi biryani.]"





Varanasi's street food scene just got a little cheesier with this Maggi, and honestly, we are here for it. Would you want to try it? Tell us in the comments below!