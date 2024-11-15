The culinary world holds many surprises that we often come across thanks to the internet. Now, foodies, it is time to get over bizarre food experiments. Why? Because a new trend is on the rise. Recently, a digital creator dropped a video on Instagram demonstrating a unique thali arrangement. Quite creatively, they captioned the post “name Thali Ideas”. Imagine: serving a meal to a person with items presented in such a way that it takes the shape of their name. The clip features a plate filled with rice, but there is a catch. The rice is presented in such a way that it takes the shape of the name “Neha”. Yes, you read that right. The most interesting part comes next.





In the following step, the digital creator fills the gaps between the names with various dishes. First, dal is poured in two specific regions which is followed by adding a dry aloo sabzi. Sliced carrots and tomatoes come after that. The rice is then garnished with green chilli and some pickles. Wait, there is more. In the final step, a mashed potato is placed on the plate completing the unique thali presentation. So far, the video has garnered close to 73.5 million views on Instagram.







The post caught the attention of the popular online delivery service Swiggy Genie. It commented, “Ek Neha thali humari bhi laga do bhaiyaa (Give us one Neha thali brother).”





“Jacqueline Fernandez wali thali milegi kya (Can I get a Jacqueline Fernandez-themed thali?)” wrote another jokingly.





Expressing their astonishment at the thali, a person asked, “Bro what?”





“Malka ki daal” pointed out a food lover.





“Khana hai ya frame karwa ke rakhna pdega? (Is it food or should it be kept in a frame?)” read a sarcastic remark.





“Mirchi was personal,” read another comment.





Many reacted to the video by dropping laughing emojis.





Would you also like to make a special name-themed thali for your someone dear? Then take inspiration from this super-fun and creative reel.