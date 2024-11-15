Eggs are a staple ingredient in kitchens worldwide, featured in everything from sunny side up and French omelettes to scrambled eggs and frittatas. In the current wave of food experimentation, eggs have been given many creative twists. From egg pani puri to Fanta anda bhurji, numerous fusion dishes have made headlines. The latest viral trend is a video showcasing the creation of egg noodles. But if you think it is simply about eggs in noodles, you are mistaken. This dish is about making an omelette that resembles noodles.

The caption of the video reads, “Using a stainless steel skimmer to create unique egg noodles! First, crack the eggs and pour them through multiple skimmers, allowing the eggs to form thin noodle-like strands. Once the eggs pass through, they go straight into the cooking pan, creating an omelette that looks like noodles! A creative and fun way to enjoy eggs with a twist, perfect for those who love experimenting in the kitchen. Great for breakfast or a fun family meal!” In the video, several strainers are placed above a wok filled with hot oil. From above the strainers, someone is seen pouring beaten eggs. As the eggs pass through the strainers, they take on a noodle-like shape as they fall into the wok. Take a look at the video below:

The video has clocked almost 24 million views. Here's how foodies reacted to it.





A user asked, “What's the difference between using one and using eight?”





Another user joked, “Can't wait to have 8 hands.”





“The second person from the bottom irritates my soul,” read a comment.





Someone asked, “What is the logic in using so many??”





A LOL comment read, “Bottom two gotta get their act together.”





“So scrambled eggs,” pointed out a foodie.





What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments section below.





