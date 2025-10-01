A Pakistani-Canadian family's camping trip has gone viral - not due to any adventures or problems encountered but because of the food they relished during their stay in the forest. A video compilation of their meals was shared by one of their young family members, Instagram user @looksbyhala. She briefly explained each of the dishes the group enjoyed and, in doing so, left many foodies drooling! She revealed that the family group included 50 people who shared a single campsite for four days. She then went on to name a list of delicious treats they savoured during their trip.





They began by setting up a burger station as soon as they reached their destination. They grilled 60 patties, and each person could pick condiments and toppings of their choice. For drinking, they melted frozen slabs of Kashmiri pink tea. She clarified, "Any leftovers were saved for later, because we don't waste a single drop around here." Later, the group enjoyed jalebis and s'mores before going to sleep.





The next morning, they prepared lassi, potato bhaji, parathas and chai for breakfast. For lunch, they ate fish that had been freshly caught by the family members at a water body nearby. After cleaning it well, they mixed the fish with spices and pan-fried it. As dessert, the family feasted on beautifully ripe mangoes. For dinner, they cooked a flavourful delicacy called mutton karahi using 35 pounds of mutton and two large pots. They paired it with naan, kale salad and chutney. They ended their day with more chai, of course.





Breakfast on day 2 consisted of more lassi and chai, along with chana masala, parathas and eggs. Lunch featured watermelon and bhutta (roasted and seasoned corn on the cob). Dinner included chicken karahi, naan, kale salad and chutney. They wrapped up the day with cups of chai. They also finished the remaining mangoes they had brought along.





On the last day, they started their morning with sweet lassi and omelettes. To make the latter, they prepared a base mix in bulk using 80 eggs. These were eaten with bread and parathas. They also reheated the chicken curry leftover from the previous night so as to ensure it doesn't get wasted. They made a final pot of chai before returning home.

The viral video has received a lot of interest online. The famous Indian comedian, Kenny Sebastian, also reacted to the post. He commented, "My jaw dropped. I am impressed and also confused cause this looks so tiring to do. Who has set this insane standard that you need to eat the best Indian food has to offer in the wilderness? Insane. Your group seems the most productive group of people I have ever seen. Congrats on finding your click (still overwhelmed and confused)."





In the comments, several people wanted to know how the family managed to keep the food items frozen for several days. The Instagram user shared a tip: "Don't use regular ice cubes, but use bowls/Tupperware to freeze HUGE blocks of ice. It melts much more slowly."





Read some of the reactions from other people below:





"Girl, this ain't a camping trip, it's an enchanted feast in the Forest."





"Damn, this is next level of planning and dedication - love this series!"





"The way you're narrating, it sounds like an essay you're made to write in school about a family trip you went on."





"This isn't a camping trip. This is a 5-day daawat in the forest!"





"Do y'all need another cousin? I can help clean up."





"The dishes kept being made, your narration kept going on, and my stomach kept grumbling."





"I don't even like camping, and I would join in here in a heartbeat."





"Can you imagine being their campsite neighbours and smelling all the delicious food while you eat your cold sandwich?"

The viral video has clocked over 6.5 million views on Instagram so far.