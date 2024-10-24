Innovations reflecting China's technological prowess often make headlines, fascinating people around the world with their advancement in this field. Recently, a video showing a "palm payment" method in action at a shop in China went viral on Instagram. It has got many people talking about the pros and cons of such technology and what it means for other countries championing cashless/digital payments. The reel was shared by a Pakistani content creator, Rana Hamza Saif. In the clip, we can see him and a group of friends briefly discussing how this payment mode works. They then enter a grocery store in Zhuzhou and show us how it works.

At the billing counter, one of the people in the group explains that there are multiple cashless payment options available. These include payments by scanning your phone and a QR code. But the other one is even simpler: just a quick show of your palm in front of a scanner. We see the person demonstrate this and the cashier indicates that the payment has gone through. Another person in the group also does the same palm scan to pay. The vlogger marvels at how quick and seamless this form of transaction is.





The text on the video reads "China Is Living In 2050". Watch the complete reel below:







The viral video has clocked over 10 million views so far. In the comments, some people praised this technology, while others were not fully convinced. Some wished it would be adopted in other countries too. Before this, another video detailing this palm payment method took social media by storm some months ago. The excerpt of a report was shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on X. In the clip, the presenter is seen registering her palm print on a device at a metro station and then using her hand to pay for her ticket. The caption of the X post reads, "Technology continues to simplify our lives..." Check it out below:











What did you think of the payment mode? Let us know in the comments below.

