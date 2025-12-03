2025 turned out to be a big year for small kitchen ideas. All across social media, people kept sharing quick tricks that made everyday cooking a little easier, a little faster or just a lot more fun. Most of these hacks came from real, relatable moments such as hurried mornings, cold weather, last-minute cravings or the basic need to use things before they went bad. Some tips made people say, "Why didn't I think of this earlier?", while others sparked friendly debates in the comments. A few may have even become regular habits in many home kitchens because they were so practical. What stood out most was how simple these ideas were, yet how widely they travelled online. These viral hacks showed how people all over the world were cooking, improvising and getting through their daily routines. Here's a look at some of the best ones from the past year:

1. The Oil-Free Crispy Puri Trick

A viral video claimed that puris turned out crispier and absorbed less oil when a pinch of salt and two toothpicks were added to hot oil before frying. It demonstrated the method and showed puris that looked lighter and less greasy than usual. The logic was that salt, which didn't dissolve in oil, might have helped stabilise it and reduce oil absorption. Many viewers said the hack seemed worth trying, while others joked about mothers scolding them for "wasting toothpicks."





2. Desi Mom's Thermos Hack To Keep Parathas Warm

A desi mom in Canada went viral for storing freshly cooked parathas in foil and placing them inside a thermos flask, allowing them to stay warm even in -14 degrees C temperatures. A video showed steam rising from the parathas when the thermos was opened, proving how effective insulation could be. NRIs immediately connected with the idea, especially those struggling with cold, stiff flatbreads during winter. It was a perfect example of desi problem-solving abroad. This simple method could help many people keep food soft during harsh weather or long commutes.

3. The Lemon Hack To Make Peeling Boiled Eggs Easier

This hack involved adding a slice of lemon or lemon juice to boiling water to loosen egg shells, making them peel off effortlessly once cooled. The viral clip showed shells slipping away cleanly after the eggs were boiled with lemon and then placed in ice water. Many users praised the idea and said they planned to try it, while some argued that very fresh eggs might still be tricky. Others compared it with older methods like shaking eggs in a jar. Overall, the lemon trick seems to be a quick solution for smoother peeling.

4. Nauheed Cyrusi's Test To Check The Sweetness Of Pineapples

Actress Nauheed Cyrusi demonstrated that gently tugging on the pineapple's crown leaves helped determine sweetness. If a leaf came off easily, the fruit was likely ripe and sweet. In her video, a leaf detached smoothly, and the cut pineapple turned out extremely sweet, confirming the theory. Viewers appreciated the quick and useful tip for fruit shopping, especially in busy markets. Some users playfully warned that vendors might start loosening leaves intentionally, but overall, the method was widely welcomed.

5. The Mason-Jar Trick for Storing Leftover Wine

A sommelier's video explained that leftover wine should be poured into a mason jar instead of being re-corked in its original bottle. She noted that corks allowed air and odours to seep in, accelerating oxidation. By using a smaller, airtight jar filled nearly to the brim, people could slow the spoilage and preserve the wine's flavour for longer. The clip earned praise online, with many calling it a smart and accessible alternative to expensive wine-preservation tools. People also made humorous comments about "leftover wine not existing".

6. The Milk-Finishing Hack For People Living Alone

A blogger went viral for addressing a common issue among people living alone: milk spoiling before it could be finished. Instead of letting the last bit of an opened bottle go bad, she turned it into homemade paneer. In the video, she poured the leftover milk into a pot, brought it to a boil and added lemon juice to curdle it. Once the solids separated, she strained them to get fresh paneer, then mixed in chopped jalapenos, salt, pepper and chaat masala for extra flavour. She also mentioned that the paneer could be frozen and later used in quick dishes like paneer bhurji. Viewers loved how simple and cost-effective the idea was. A few, however, winced at seeing all the whey being poured down the drain.

7. The Tortilla Samosa Hack That Surprised Foodies

A Punjabi mom's video showed her using tortillas in place of samosa patti, offering a quick alternative when traditional dough wasn't available. She lightly heated the tortillas, cut them into halves, shaped them into cones with a flour paste, added the aloo-matar filling and fried them until crisp. The final result strongly resembled classic samosas. Foodies loved the ingenuity, calling it a clever shortcut, while purists insisted it felt like "cheating." Some users noted that uncooked tortillas from specific stores worked even better.





8. The Multi-Roti Rolling Hack That Divided the Internet

A viral video showed a woman stacking dough balls between layers of plastic sheets and rolling them all together to make several rotis at once. The method aimed to save time, especially during bulk cooking. While some viewers praised it as efficient, many questioned its practicality, hygiene and impact on texture. Several argued that individually rolled rotis cooked better and puffed more evenly.





We cannot wait to see what new food hacks the next year brings!