We Indians have a longstanding tradition of eating meals served on banana leaves. It is a practice cherished for its eco-friendliness and cultural significance. But how often do we find a dish made entirely of leaves? Enter paatra, a delicacy from Gujarat and Maharashtra, that has captured the internet's attention, thanks to a viral Instagram video showing its preparation. The clip takes viewers behind the scenes of making this traditional dish. Paatra is crafted from colocasia leaves (arbi ke patte). The preparation process begins with spreading out the large, green leaves and slathering them with a batter made from gram flour. This paste is seasoned with spices like turmeric, red chilli and jaggery, giving it a sweet and spicy taste.

What makes this video so captivating is the scale of production. Dozens of leaves are rolled tightly by hand to form spirals. These are then steamed to lock in the flavours, after which the rolls are sliced into pinwheels. While Paatra can be enjoyed in its steamed form, many Gujaratis prefer pan-frying the slices. “Gujarat's biggest Paatra making,” the caption of the viral video read.

Take a look at the video here:

The making video of this dish being made has garnered a lot of attention online.

A user commented, “The sight of large batches being made has left viewers in awe.”

Another shared, “Have eaten and people in UP eat a lot.”

“My favourite item,” a comment read.

Someone wrote, “Bro, we have Patrode like this in Himachal and Punjab too, whether steamed or fried."

“We Konkani people also make this dish, and we call it Pathrode. Whether you steam it or temper it, it's up to personal taste,” a user wrote.

Have you tried paatra yet? If not, now might be the perfect time to discover this leafy delight.