Steamy, juicy momos served with the super spicy red sauce have the power to take your taste buds on a joy ride. Wondering how this oh-so-yummy red momo chutney is prepared? On Instagram, a content creator (@foodie_incarnate) has shared a video featuring the entire process of making this chutney. In the background, the content creator says, “Momo ki laal chutney ke kuch log toh bilkul deewane hote hai wahi kuch log isse sakt nafrat karte hai. Jaha kuch log ko momos mein iske bina swad hi nhi aata hai aur wahi kuch logo kehte hai ki isey khaane se aap bimar ho jaoge. [Some people are crazy about the red chutney with momos, while some people outright hate it. While some cannot enjoy momos without it, a section claims that the chutney can make you sick.]”

The content creator shares what exactly goes in making this momoschutney apart from garlic and red chillies.

“Isey banane ke liye laal mirch aur lason ke alawa isme dala jata hai adrak, hara dhaniya, tomato ketchup, green chilly sauce, soya sauce, vinegar aur inn sarein cheeizon ko eksaath milakar pakakar tayiyaar kiya jata hai. (To make it, apart from red chilli and garlic, ginger, green coriander, tomato ketchup, green chilli sauce, soya sauce, and inegar are needed, and all these things are mixed together and cooked and prepared.)”





In the clip, we can see a person putting red chillies in a huge bowl. He then adds water to it. Next, chopped coriander leaves, garlic and ginger are added to the bowl. The bowl is then kept in a microwave. Moments later, the person blends it into a smooth paste.





Following this, in a frying pan, oil is heated alongside some corn flour. Then, gradually, the blended mixture is added to the pan through a strainer to remove the solid pieces. Following this, salt, tomato sauce, green chilli sauce, vinegar, and soya sauce are also added to the same pan.





Also Read:"Zeher Momos" - Internet Shocked By Momos Made With Pepsi





The video became a hit on social media with one million views. While few users called it “my favourite” and “Favorite thing you ever shown,” many others talked about the hygiene of the chutney.





A concerned user wrote, “Safai naam ki toh koi cheez hi nhi hai (There is nothing called cleanliness).”





“Kitne gande tarike se bana rahe hai (they are making it in such a messy way),” wrote another.





Someone on the internet said, “Not at all hygienic.” Meanwhile, another person called it “Poison.”





“Itna hygiene? Ye to dekh ke hi log bimar padenge. Khane wale to jaroor hi padoge (So much hygiene? People will get sick after seeing this. Those who eat will definitely become sick.),” said a sarcastic viewer.





The spicy red dip adds a vibrant flavour to momos. However, maintaining hygiene during the preparation is essential.