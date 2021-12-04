Ever had a fight over the choice of pasta to cook for a meal? Well, you aren't alone. If your family is craving pasta but can't decide on which shape of pasta to cook, it can get really tough. But an Instagram user found a solution to this problem. US-based realtor Jessica Nakamura, who goes by the handle @jess.nak.realtor, shared a video on the social media platform and captioned it, "When your family can't agree on what pasta shape to eat… You get creative." The post contained the hashtags "mom hacks" and "life hack". The viral video shows her taking a handful of pasta in a sieve and boiling them in water. This way she'll be able to cook small quantities of two different kinds of pasta in the same vessel. Take a look at the viral pasta hack here:

Such hacks often reduce the time taken during cooking. They also ease out the entire cooking process. But before you get caught up between the different types of pasta to make for your meal, let us feed you with some mouth-watering recipes.

Here Are 5 Delicious And Easy Pasta Recipes For The Pasta-Lover In You:

Make a simple yet delicious meal with this easy pasta recipe. For this dish, you'll need penne pasta, eggs, vegetables, ginger-garlic paste, and spices.

Get the best of both worlds in one dish with the Indian flavours of butter chicken and the zing of Italian pasta.

If you want to try a different kind of pasta recipe, here's the recipe for you. Layer pasta sheets with juicy chicken filling for this dish.

This recipe is rich in vegetables, mushrooms, and peas. Make it a cheesy affair and let the wholewheat pasta burst with flavours.

Want a delicious spin on salads? Toss some penne pasta into crunchy lettuce and juicy chicken chunks. Drizzle them with pasta sauce and cheese.





So, which pasta recipe will you be trying first? Tell us in the comments below.