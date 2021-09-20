You've got to admit - pasta and macaroni have become as much a part of the list of our favourite snacks as any other Indian classics. From a cheesy white sauce pasta in a fancy restaurant to the masaledaar vegetable macaroni from street side vendor, we finish off both these plates with equal gusto in minutes. And, we are pretty sure you've tried making pasta at home at least 100 times by now. While some days you may surprise yourself with a restaurant-like dish, on other days, even a simple macaroni seems to be a disaster. Well, did you know that from the amount of salt in the boiling water to using oil, everything you choose to do even before you start cooking the sauce affects the quality of the dish too? Well if you didn't, you've come to the right place. Because here are some of the tips and tricks you should keep in mind so you can make the perfect pasta every single time.





In her recent Instagram video, chef and content creator Sneha Singhi Upadhayay shares 7 tips and tricks you can use for the perfect pasta every single time.

Here are 7 tips for making perfect pasta:

1. Salt your pasta:

Start by boiling a pan full of water and add a good amount of salt. It is recommended to use salt in the cooking of pasta only once and that is at this stage. For example, you can use 1 tbsp of salt for 2.5 liters of water.

Salt your pasta boiling water adequately

2. Do not use oil:

3. Drop the pasta in boiling water:

4. Cook as instructed on the pasta packet:

Cook for exactly the amount of time mentioned on the pasta packet. Different companies make pasta with different ingredients and methods; just follow the cooking time given on the packet for best results.

Follow packet instructions for boiling time

5. Save some pasta water:

6. Don't completely drain pasta:

7. Cook the pasta last:

We hope you have a great pasta-making session after this!