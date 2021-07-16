We've come a long way from trying street-style pasta for the first time to now ordering indulgent lasagnas in a fancy restaurant in the past few years. But no matter wherever it comes from, pasta has always brought us happiness. That is why we always find ourselves looking for new reasons (read excuses) to gorge on a delish plate of pasta, any chance we get. In the last year, a lot of us donned the chef's hat and learned that making a good plate of homemade pasta is not all that difficult, but making a restaurant-style creamy and cheesy pasta, now that is something that we might need a little help with. Because as much as we've tried, the restaurant taste is just unmatched.

Our search for the creamiest cheesiest homemade pasta ended when we found a video on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking with Alpa'. This pasta recipe uses one other ingredient than plain cream and cheese, which is the milk. Yes, you read that right. Milk helps combine the creaminess and cheesiness together and ensures that every single piece is coated in the buttery smooth sauce. A little extra sprinkle of cheese on top in the end, and your set with the creamiest, cheesiest pasta which can give even the best restaurant a run for their money.

Is reading about all this cheese making you drool? Well, what are you waiting for? Give this recipe a read and see how easy and simple it is to make restaurant-style pasta at home -

How to make restaurant-style cheesy creamy pasta / Cheesy creamy pasta recipe :

In a pan boil the pasta with a pinch of salt until it is 80% done. Remove from water and keep it aside. In another pan, add olive oil, chopped garlic, chopped onions, tomato puree, pepper, salt and Italian seasoning one by one. After some time, add the milk and cream and let this form a nice creamy sauce by cooking it for another 5 mins. Now, add the pasta and mix it properly with the sauce. Once mixed, add cheese of your choice and a dollop of butter, and wait for the cheese to melt. The pasta should be sticky with cheese at this point; you can add some extra cheese on top or serve as it is.





How did you like this easy-cheesy restaurant-style pasta? Let us know in the comments below.