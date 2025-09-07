Indian households have a long-standing habit of upcycling and reusing everyday items in the most unexpected ways. Ever reached for an ice cream tub, expecting a sweet treat, only to find it filled with frozen peas? Grab a cookie tin hoping for biscuits, and it's actually a secret home for sewing needles and threads? That jar labelled "holiday chocolates" might secretly hold chutney, and an old pickle bottle often doubles as storage for homemade sauces. Anything that can carry stuff becomes a potential bag. Fresh veggies? Tossed into a cloth tote. Milk packets? Stuffed in a recycled paper bag. That pack of lentils? Into a plastic shopping bag that's been in use since last Diwali. A recent video making the rounds on Instagram captures this reality perfectly.





In the clip, a woman walks toward a brown bag with a Zara logo on it. Curious, she peeks inside, expecting something fashionable. Instead, she finds it filled with fresh coriander. Yes, coriander. No fancy outfit, no Zara accessory, just a bunch of fresh greens inside a paper bag from a premium clothing brand. It is a moment that hits home for anyone who's grown up in an Indian household. The unexpected plot twist is simultaneously relatable and hilarious. The now-viral video was captioned, "Just Indian mom things!"







The internet couldn't get enough of "Zara wale dhaniya", with many reacting with tears of laughter emojis and playful remarks like "Hara Zara" and "Brand veggies."





Several commenters called it "typical desi mom behaviour" or simply "Just mom's things."





A user commented, "Aisa mat karo, yaar mummy [don't do this, mom]."





"This is like a South Asian mom trait," a comment read.





Someone said, "reality of moms."

What's the quirkiest thing your mom has ever upcycled at home? Would it beat Zara's coriander? Let us know in the comments below!