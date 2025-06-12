If there is one cuisine that knows how to keep things spicy and soulful without trying too hard, it is Kerala cuisine. Whether it is coconut milk gravies that feel like a warm hug or dry roasts that hit you with bold, in-your-face flavours, this is comfort food with character. You do not need to fly down to Kochi to feel it; one bite and you are already there. Sure, making traditional Kerala food can be an act of love (read: time, ingredients, and patience), but you do not need to overthink it. Order them from your favourite food delivery app if you are short on time. Or, if you are itching to stir up something new in your kitchen, here are seven absolute legends from the Kerala kitchen you need to try at least once. Apron on, spice rack ready.





Here Are 7 Kerala Dishes You Must Try If You Love Comfort Food With A Kick:

1. Appam With Ishtu (Appam And Stew)

Photo: Pexels



Think crispy edges, soft centres, and that subtle tang—appams are the perfect vehicle for the rich, comforting ishtu. The stew is usually made with vegetables or meat, slow-cooked in coconut milk with white pepper and ginger. It is gentle on the tongue but still brings the flavour. Yes, the batter needs to be fermented overnight, but if that feels like too much effort, ordering it from your favourite food delivery app is absolutely allowed. We are not judging.

2. Avial

Avial is a regular on any Kerala sadhya (traditional feast), and for good reason. This dish is all about variety—vegetables simmered in a coconut-green chilli-cumin paste, finished with yoghurt and a touch of coconut oil. It is creamy, mildly spiced, and hits that sweet spot between nourishing and indulgent. Perfect when you want something that feels good and tastes even better.

3. Kerala Chicken Roast

Photo: Pexels

This one is unapologetically bold. Chicken marinated in spices, roasted in coconut oil, then topped with caramelised onions and curry leaves—it is smoky, spicy, and totally addictive. If you are planning a house party, you might want to outsource this one to your favourite delivery app. Nobody will complain.

4. Puttu With Kadala Curry

Kerala's breakfast game is strong, and puttu with kadala curry is the proof. Puttu is a steamed cylinder of rice flour and grated coconut, usually paired with a peppery black chickpea curry that is full of depth, thanks to roasted coconut and garam masala. Vegetarian, hearty, and surprisingly filling—it is comfort food that does not need any extra fuss. Bonus: a little ghee on top takes it to the next level.

5. Meen Moilee

For seafood fans who do not want to set their mouths on fire, meen moilee is the gentle hero. Fish fillets cooked in coconut milk with turmeric, green chillies, and curry leaves—it is subtle, fragrant, and feels more like a whisper than a punch. Out of fish? No worries. Your go-to delivery app has your back.

6. Erissery

Erissery may not be as famous as some of its flashier cousins, but once you try it, it sticks. This dish is made with yellow pumpkin and red cowpeas, cooked in a coconut-garlic-cumin blend, and finished with mustard seeds and crispy coconut bits. The sweet and savoury combo is unexpectedly addictive. Best with plain rice and zero distractions.

7. Nadan Kozhi Curry (Traditional Chicken Curry)

This one pulls no punches. Nadan Kozhi Curry is full of heat and depth, made with chicken, shallots, tomatoes, and freshly ground masalas. It pairs beautifully with appam, rice, idiyappam - anything you can scoop it up with. Bonus tip: It tastes even better the next day, so do not be shy about making a little extra.





Whether you are cooking it up yourself or letting someone else do the work, these Kerala classics bring serious flavour to the table. Add them to your list—not just for the ‘Gram, but for your appetite.





