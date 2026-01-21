Pav Bhaji, a popular and flavourful Indian street food, has a loyal fan base among foodies. When the soft, sliced, fluffy bread rolls, toasted with generous amounts of butter, are paired with a thick, rich, spicy mashed vegetable curry, it becomes nothing short of a symphony of flavours. What began as a quick meal for textile mill workers in 1850s Mumbai is now being humorously described as a dish with an “infinite loop”. A video, currently going viral on Instagram, features a man talking about a “glitch” associated with the traditional food item, leaving social media users nodding in agreement.





The video begins with the man showing an empty plate after indulging in buttery, smooth pavs served with chopped onions and bhaji. Explaining the never-ending cycle of the dish, he says, “Bhai ye Pav bhaji kaisa flywheel hai bhai ye infinite loop hai ye ye dekho (Brother, this Pav Bhaji situation is like an infinite loop! Look at this).” He points out that even after the bread is finished, there is still plenty of bhaji left. However, he adds that once he orders extra pav, the bhaji runs out. And when he orders extra bhaji, the pav finishes again.





He jokes, “Yeh infinity tak chalta hi rehta hai. Bohot hi ajeeb sa loop hai. Glitch in the matrix hai yeh. (This keeps running on infinity. It is a bizarre loop. This is a glitch in the matrix).”





He playfully captioned the phenomenon as a “Pav bhaji glitch in the matrix".

The video resonated with many foodies on the internet.





A foodie commented, “Pav bhaji is love yaar.”





One person suggested, “Pulao manga lo bhai pau ke jagh pe (order pulao instead of pav) simple, bro.”





“Joh bolo Bhai bawaal cheej hai sara system hill jata hai bhai (Brother, this is something incredible, the whole system gets shaken up). I can have it 365×24 hours. I love it fr (for real),” wrote another.





Echoing the same emotion, someone mentioned, “Mera roz ka struggle tha yeh (This was my everyday problem)."





“Vada Pav khao na phir. Ek saath khatam hota hai (Then eat vada pav, which gets finished altogether),” commented another pav bhaji lover.





“Starting main 3-4 chamach khalo to fir barabar hojaeyha and loop bhi tut jaega (Start by eating 3–4 spoonfuls properly, then it will balance out and the loop will also break),” suggested an individual.





“Ghar se ek roti le jaya karo (Bring roti from home),” advised one person.





We can indeed relate to the pav bhaji struggle. Can't you?