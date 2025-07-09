Food has a way of bringing people together and a well-crafted menu can be the perfect start to a great dining experience. With the rise of social media, food presentation has become just as important as taste. A Miami restaurant has taken this concept to the next level with its stunning picture menu that's currently going viral online. The video, shared on Instagram by content creator Marni, gives a glimpse of the picture menu at Manta, a Peruvian and Nikkei Restaurant in Miami. The menu featured the list of the dishes offered at the eatery, as well as pictures of the culinary delights.





Showing the menu, Marni said, "Tell me this is not the best menu ever. It literally has (names of) appetisers and then photos of everything." In the caption, she wrote, "Since this is going so viral I had to post it here! Love @mantaflorida." Take a look:







The video went viral on Instagram with several people praising the efficient menu design. One user wrote, "Every menu should be like this, I never order anything unless I see a pic of it on Yelp."





Another added, "I live for these menus."





Someone commented, "This needs to be the standard! Lol."





"Every restaurant needs this cause idk what I be ordering I just hope for the best it taste good," remarked a user.





A viewer said, "This is how it should be everywhere !!! Omg !!!"





"Normalize photos in menus!!! Smart people know we eat with our EYES!," read a comment.





Pointing out a flaw in the menu design, a foodie wrote, "Great idea in theory but unnecessarily expensive. Yelpers will continue to visit yelp for pics while most won't. Both parties will pay."





What do you think of the picture menus? Let us know in the comment section below!