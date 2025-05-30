The internet has become a playground for quirky culinary experiments. We are sure you must have watched videos featuring fearless fusions like mango momos, dahi Maggi, chocolate samosa, and the list goes on. These viral creations reflect a spirit of experimentation and creativity in the kitchen. While some of these concoctions have baffled our taste buds, the trend shows no signs of slowing down. The latest entry in the trend is the Pickle Tiramisu. In a video shared on Instagram, food vlogger Juliette is seen making the unique dessert. She starts off by dipping ladyfingers in pickle juice. Then, she adds a layer of pickles at the bottom of the glass container, ladyfingers on top and covers them up with whipped cream.





After topping them with huge pieces of pickles, Juliette takes a bite of the dessert and describes the taste as "sour, salty and sweet." Watch the full video here:







Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 6 million views on the platform.





The new creation has sparked a debate within the online food community. While some expressed concern over the taste, others want to try it.





One user wrote, "I don't speak Italian but I wish I could swear in that language right now."





Another added, "Actually, this is exactly what I'm craving."





"If I bite into a tiramisu and I get a mouth full of pickles, hands are being thrown," remarked a viewer.





Someone joked, "This goes against the Geneva Convention."





"Wow cool video, also I sent the mafia to your house so have a great last day," read a comment.





A person commented, "This is illegal in Italy."





What do you think about this pickle tiramisu? Would you try it out? Let us know in the comments section below!