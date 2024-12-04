Year Ender 2024: In a world where kindness can be a rare find, it's heartening to come across people who go the extra mile for others. Who doesn't love feeling seen and appreciated? As the year draws to a close, it's the perfect time to revisit the moments that warmed our hearts. The internet has been abuzz with stories of food and kindness that have captured our attention. From a boy reviving his late father's food stall to a man sharing a meal with an elderly stranger, these tales have left a mark on us. Here are seven inspiring foodie stories that will take you on a nostalgic journey.

Here Are 7 Food Stories That Made The Internet Smile In 2024:

1.19-Year-Old Boy Restarting Late Father's Food Outlet

A tale of a young boy who won hearts as he took the initiative of restarting his late father's roadside food outlet. In the video, shared by the Instagram page @okaysubho, the teenager, Sagar, can be seen preparing rice, assembling platters with sabzi, and serving them to customers. He is also seen washing dishes afterwards. The boy set an example for pursuing our passions despite the obstacles. To read more about it, click here.





2. Swiggy's Pizza Gesture For X User On Valentine's Day

In the run-up to Valentine's Day, we find ourselves surrounded by ads and promotions from brands. An X user expressed her frustration, tagging Swiggy and writing, "I don't even have a Valentine @Swiggy, why do you keep sending these to me?" Swiggy responded to her post, saying, "We'll be your Valentine if you want." Susmita replied, "Pyaar hai toh bhejo cheese burst pizza [If you love me, send cheese burst pizza]". The brand played along and asked her to send them her details. Click here to read more.

3. Man Sharing Food With An Elderly Cleaner At Event

A viral video showed an elderly man cleaning disposables at an event. After seeing the old man, a young man approached him and invited him to share a meal. They were seen sharing a plate of what appeared to be malai soya chaap with pudina chutney and sliced onions. Not only that, but they also savoured delicious pizza. The internet was touched by this heartfelt gesture. You can read more about it here.

4. Kid Making Sandwich For Elderly Man

Another video that touched our hearts was of a toddler making an egg sandwich for an elderly man. After making it, the toddler generously takes the sandwich to the elderly man, and both are seen relishing the dish together. "Way too young to be doing this, but it looks like he has to," read the caption of the video. The video grabbed the attention of the internet and garnered over five million views. To read more about it, click here.





5. Man Pays Tribute To Father 'Retiring' From Kirana Shop

A Facebook user shared a heartwarming story about his father and how he worked hard for the family business. When his father decided to step down from the business, he shared a heartfelt post about how the kirana shop helped him get an education. He also revealed that he had worked at the kirana shop himself and wished that his father would live a relaxed and healthy life ahead. Internet users were touched and left their best wishes for the man's father. Click here to read more.

6. Woman Recalling How Delivery Guy's Gesture Made Her Diwali

A woman from Bengaluru took to X to recall how a sweet gesture by a delivery guy made her Diwali. She revealed that when she shifted to Bengaluru, she found herself alone and had a sad and lonely Diwali. The only person who wished her Diwali was the delivery guy who had come to deliver her food. She shared the post, saying, "Let's remember to show kindness to those who brighten our days, even in small ways." Read more about it here.





7. Man Sharing Meal With Monkey At A Temple

A viral Instagram video showed a man sitting on the floor, eating what appeared to be a meal served at a temple. The calm setting quickly turned unusual when a monkey appeared right in front of him. Instead of running away or trying to shoo the animal away, the man remained calm as the monkey sat beside him and began helping itself to some of his food. Viewers were surprised and touched by the man's willingness to share his meal. Click here to read more.



