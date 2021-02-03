Viral Video: This Cutesy Kid Spells Nutella Wrong; Twitterati Shares The Funniest Reactions

Highlights Cute baby videos have always won our hearts.

Internet is one happy place that keeps us entertained for the whole day. Amidst a pool of varied content, adorable baby videos are a popular choice for many. Let's admit it, these videos are therapeutic after a long tiring day or in-between work. Babies' cute banters, gibberish words and their adorable antics never fail to win our hearts and make us smile. Hence, time and again we stop by these cute videos while scrolling our social media platforms. One such video of a child misspelling ‘nutella' in the cutest way possible is doing the rounds on internet.





Shakirah Bourne, a Barbadian writer and filmmaker, recently took to her Twitter handle to share a 10-second snippet and wrote alongside, “I can't stop laughing at this. At least he's a confident child.”

















In the video, we can see the boy identifying the alphabets ‘N-U-T-E-L-L-A' while pointing at the jar. And when someone asks from the background, “What's the word?”, he promptly replies, “Peanut Butter!!!”

The confident mispronouncing of the word leaves the internet in splits. In no time, the tweet goes viral garnering 1.4k comments and almost 4 million views.





“Not surprised this has taken off because he is just adorable…#peanutbutter,” Shakirah Bourne further wrote in the comment.





