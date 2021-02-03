SEARCH
  Viral Video: This Cutesy Kid Spells Nutella Wrong; Twitterati Shares The Funniest Reactions

Viral Video: This Cutesy Kid Spells Nutella Wrong; Twitterati Shares The Funniest Reactions

A cute kid misspelled nutella. Find how the internet reacts to it.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: February 03, 2021 14:55 IST

Highlights
  • Cute baby videos have always won our hearts.
  • This recent video of baby pronouncing nutella wrong is one adorable one.
  • Twitter shares hilarious reactions to the video.

Internet is one happy place that keeps us entertained for the whole day. Amidst a pool of varied content, adorable baby videos are a popular choice for many. Let's admit it, these videos are therapeutic after a long tiring day or in-between work. Babies' cute banters, gibberish words and their adorable antics never fail to win our hearts and make us smile. Hence, time and again we stop by these cute videos while scrolling our social media platforms. One such video of a child misspelling ‘nutella' in the cutest way possible is doing the rounds on internet.

Shakirah Bourne, a Barbadian writer and filmmaker, recently took to her Twitter handle to share a 10-second snippet and wrote alongside, “I can't stop laughing at this. At least he's a confident child.”





In the video, we can see the boy identifying the alphabets ‘N-U-T-E-L-L-A' while pointing at the jar. And when someone asks from the background, “What's the word?”, he promptly replies, “Peanut Butter!!!”

Newsbeep

The confident mispronouncing of the word leaves the internet in splits. In no time, the tweet goes viral garnering 1.4k comments and almost 4 million views.

“Not surprised this has taken off because he is just adorable…#peanutbutter,” Shakirah Bourne further wrote in the comment. 

Let's take a look at some of the most hilarious comments:

















If you too have such cute kid videos in your collection, then do share with us.

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

Tags:  TwitterChild VideoNutella
Tags:  TwitterChild VideoNutella
