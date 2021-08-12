We all know extensive and unique Indian street food is. Every Indian city has a vast repertoire of dishes to offer through roadside thelas and stalls. While we all are aware of street food and snacks, street-style drinks are unexplored. Whether it's a refreshing Banta soda or a satiating Bel ka Sharbat, there are plenty of delicious drinks that street vendors have to offer. A recent viral video shows the making of a street-style 'Khooni' juice in a bright blood red colour, which has got the internet intrigued. Take a look:











(Also Read: Ever Heard Of Coconut 'Embryo'? Viral YouTube Video May Surprise You)





The video was shared by food blogger Rajneesh Gyani, better known by the username 'Are You Hungry' on YouTube. It has gone viral and received over 20 million views since the time it was shared. In the one minute long clip, we see the making of the unique Khooni juice which was made blood red colour with a mix of fruits, vegetables and spices.

The stall is run by Nadeem in Faridabad near Bhagat Singh chowk. He operates the juicer with the help of a generator, and uses multiple healthy ingredients in the preparation of the Khooni juice. He started with spinach leaves, followed by karela and fresh haldi. Then came the carrots and oranges, along with beetroot which lent the whole preparation a deep red colour. He also added some whole Amla pieces to the healthy juice. Right before serving, the brightly-coloured juice was seasoned with black salt and lemon juice.





How fulfilling and wholesome, right? The incredible juice bowled us over with its unique colour and amazing nutritional content. "Looks extremely delicious and healthy," while another wrote, "Best gym food in street style." A few others also expressed concern over the hygiene and quality of ingredients used in the juice. "People complaining about hygiene but at least it's better than Coca Cola," retorted one user.





What did you think of the Khooni juice? Tell us in the comments below.