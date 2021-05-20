Coconut is one of the most versatile ingredients in the Indian kitchen. Whether it's coconut water or coconut malai - there are so many ways to bring it into use in everyday cooking. Coconut finds its way into so many recipes across the country, especially in the southern regions where street-style coconut water thelas are a common sight. From a flavourful coconut chutney to a vegetable stew, there are a plethora of recipes to choose from to enjoy on the refreshing delight. If you are a foodie and are active on YouTube, you may have seen in this viral video of a coconut 'embryo' in your feed. Take a look:











(Also Read: Why You Should Drink Coconut Milk This Summer: Easy Recipe To Make It At Home)





The video was shared on YouTube by well-known blogger Peppa Foodie, who covers many unique street foods of Chennai and its nearby areas. The stall was situated in Chennai's T. Nagar, also known as Thyagaraya Nagar. In the short 21 second clip, we can see a small coconut being torn apart with a sickle. The inside of the coconut reveals a fleshy, small ball of coconut which is called as coconut 'embryo'.

This phenomenon occurs when coconuts mature and are ready to shoot out green leaves. Thus, a small bud or embryo forms inside the coconut. The scientific term for the coconut embryo is 'Cotyledon', and since coconuts have just one of them, they are known as 'Monocotyledon'. The fleshy, soft inside of the coconut is not just healthy and nutritious, but is also said to be quite delicious. It is popularly eaten in many other South Asian countries too.





The video went viral on YouTube, garnering over 2.7 million views in just a week. It also popped up in YouTube's list of trending videos. Comments on the video were all about expressing excitement about the unique coconut embryo, and how users would love to try what it tastes like.





Would you like to try the coconut embryo? Tell us in the comments below.