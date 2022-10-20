Frozen food has made cooking and eating convenient for millions across the world. We can access and use an array of ingredients and dishes without having to worry about spoilage or storage. Whether it is frozen snacks or even frozen rotis, there are tonnes of food options available in the market today. But recently, the frozen section of a supermarket has left Twitter users in awe. Twitter user Michael Bradley shared a video from Wisconsin, USA from a local grocery store. "A frozen pizza section in Wisconsin," he wrote in the caption and the humongous area will leave you spellbound and mesmerised. Take a look at the full viral video here:
A frozen pizza section in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/YDMOL4b7o3— Michael Bradley (@MikeBradleyMKE) October 13, 2022
The video was posted on Twitter by user @MikeBradelyMKE on October 13, 2022. In the span of just a week, it has gone viral and received over 6 million views and 110k likes.
The one-minute-long clip showed the extensive frozen pizza section at the Wisconsin grocery store. There were shelves after shelves in the aisle, stacked with different varieties of frozen pizzas. Some pizzas were in vertical shelves while some were stored horizontally. The fact that there were so many different frozen pizzas in a single store left internet users stunned.
Twitter users too expressed their awe and amazement on seeing the pizzas. Some pointed out that Wisconsin is extremely fond of frozen pizzas and is known for them too. "This was mesmerising.. like a train wreck... I couldn't look away," said one user. Others, however, felt that freshly made pizza would taste better than the frozen version. "The worst thing about this is that ALL frozen pizza bases taste like stale cardboard. No exceptions," wrote one user.
Take a look at the reactions:
Moments like this I am so glad I live in NYC. There are 4 pizza places within 2 blocks where I can get a delicious fresh slice or pie.— steven with a v (@skrealestate) October 13, 2022
I took a video of the Kenosha Woodman's cheese section. It just. Keeps. GOING. pic.twitter.com/p3z6gHadpI— Razr Ramón (@armaghetto) October 13, 2022
I never understood frozen pizza. You could go to little Caesar's already made at a lower price. Same quality also— 🇺🇸HM Murdock🇺🇸 (@uhglee1) October 13, 2022
That isn't a typical grocery store in WI. That is Woodman's—which is the absolute heaven on Earth of grocery stores. Double the size and selection of any normal store. The awesome pizza selection is an incidental by-product of that.— Doug Stewart (@dstewart414) October 13, 2022
So only bachelors live in Wisconsin?— Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) October 14, 2022
If every fridge door had 200 pizzas behind it, there would have been 2800 pizzas just in the row of fridges. Maybe double that for the whole section? Amazing.— Kenny (@kennyshirley) October 13, 2022
