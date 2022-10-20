Frozen food has made cooking and eating convenient for millions across the world. We can access and use an array of ingredients and dishes without having to worry about spoilage or storage. Whether it is frozen snacks or even frozen rotis, there are tonnes of food options available in the market today. But recently, the frozen section of a supermarket has left Twitter users in awe. Twitter user Michael Bradley shared a video from Wisconsin, USA from a local grocery store. "A frozen pizza section in Wisconsin," he wrote in the caption and the humongous area will leave you spellbound and mesmerised. Take a look at the full viral video here:

The video was posted on Twitter by user @MikeBradelyMKE on October 13, 2022. In the span of just a week, it has gone viral and received over 6 million views and 110k likes.





The one-minute-long clip showed the extensive frozen pizza section at the Wisconsin grocery store. There were shelves after shelves in the aisle, stacked with different varieties of frozen pizzas. Some pizzas were in vertical shelves while some were stored horizontally. The fact that there were so many different frozen pizzas in a single store left internet users stunned.





Twitter users too expressed their awe and amazement on seeing the pizzas. Some pointed out that Wisconsin is extremely fond of frozen pizzas and is known for them too. "This was mesmerising.. like a train wreck... I couldn't look away," said one user. Others, however, felt that freshly made pizza would taste better than the frozen version. "The worst thing about this is that ALL frozen pizza bases taste like stale cardboard. No exceptions," wrote one user.





Take a look at the reactions:

What did you think of the grocery store with a huge aisle of frozen pizzas? Tell us in the comments.