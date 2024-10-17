In a funny twist on parental life, a video shared on Instagram captures a candid moment that many can relate to — sneaking in a cheeky meal away from their kids. In the clip, we see a couple, armed with a massive burger each and what looks like a chocolate drink, relishing their secret feast. It seems as if they are trying to avoid the inevitable “Can I have a bite?” request from their kids. A text overlay on the video reads, “Secretly eating in the car before picking up the kids at school so we don't have to share,” perfectly summarising their sneaky indulgence. With the caption stating, “Saving money,” this amusing scenario highlights how, in the world of parenting, a little covert dining can do no harm. After all, who can resist a guilt-free bite of bliss, even if it means risking a slightly delayed school pickup?

Also Read:"This Is Healthy": Video Of Banana Milkshake Langar Goes Viral. Internet Loves It

Watch the video here:

Although the video has enough traction, the comment section has ignited a debate on parenting. Some users criticised the parents for being “selfish,” while others felt that it's essential for parents to take some time off parenting.

One person offered a humorous perspective, commenting, “Protecting their kids from fast food. Those are good parents.” Another chimed in, “Sometimes you have to take time for yourselves.”

A comment highlighted the importance of parents' personal lives, stating, “People think parents can't have a personal life and appreciate things without their children. You can be an awesome parent and take time for you and your partner without the kids, no problems. Parents are human too, they need to live.”

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Vendor Selling Rasgullas With Bees Hovering Around Them

Another user wrote, “Kids always want what parents are eating, sometimes it's nice just to enjoy food peacefully and not have to share.”

Some people did not approve of the idea of parents eating alone without their children. A user said, “To me, they are not good parents…should take the children too.” Another added, “I could never eat without giving some to my kids.”

Whether it's a moment of cheeky indulgence or a necessary break from parenting duties, the balance between personal time and family responsibilities is indeed a delicate one.