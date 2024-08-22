A recent viral video has got social media users discussing the efforts required to earn money via food delivery apps. The reel features a content creator (@munna_kumarguddu) who became a Zomato delivery agent to reveal how the system works. It has clocked 3 million views on Instagram so far. The clip begins with him explaining that he is going to show us what he did to earn Rs 20 using Zomato. He shows us a phone screen where the order details are available. It displays an address in New Delhi. He clarifies that he has to travel 1.5 kilometres to pick up an order of Achari Chaap and Malai Tikka.

After reaching the restaurant, it takes 10 minutes for the food to get ready and packed. The vlogger then explains that the drop location is 650 metres away and goes to complete the delivery. After he updates the order delivery on the app, it shows that he has earned Rs 20. The vlogger stated that the entire trip took him 30 minutes. Watch the complete viral video below:







The viral post has sparked a debate in the comments section. Some users felt that the pay was too low and that the workers deserved better. Others felt that the delivery agents should simply choose not to do the work if they are not ready to accept such earnings. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Meanwhile Zomato paying crores to software engineers."





"Respect to delivery persons."





"Bhai distance km thi.....wrna delivery charges hme 80 rs se 150 tak pay karne padte hain." ["The distance was less. Otherwise, we have to pay delivery charges ranging from Rs 80 to Rs 150."]





"20 rs nahi kamaya. Bike ka maintenance aur petrol ka cost pocket se jata hai." ["You did not earn Rs 20. The cost of petrol and bike maintenance goes from your own pocket."]





"So per hour rate is 40 approx, so if you work 12 hours for 25 days in a month you will make 12000 at the lowest bracket.. ummm."





"Do the same job in a Western country and you'll be paid a minimum of 10 times this. Our country is doomed, as long as income inequality will persist, we're not going anywhere."





Before this, an X post about a Bengaluru resident who became a Blinkit delivery agent for a day took the internet by storm. She claimed that she did so because she was curious about "how they are delivering in 10 minutes." Click here to read the full story.

