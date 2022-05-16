Cooking is a process that has ample room for experimentation. You can try and pair different ingredients, attempt a new cooking method or even invent a dish of your own! We have recently seen how street food vendors and chaat stall owners keep pairing a variety of flavours together to create some bizarre fusion dishes. But we have also seen how some cooking experiments can actually go wrong too. Recently, a woman streamed herself cooking live in her kitchen at home, and accidently started a fire in the kitchen! Take a look at the video which has now gone viral.

The video was originally shared on American live-streaming platform 'Twitch' by Kjanecaron and was soon reshared on Twitter by @Dexerto. The clip has raked in over 8 million views and 74k likes as of the time of writing.





In the clip, we could see Kelly cooking some sort of meat in her kitchen. The pan had overheated and caught fire, and the entire kitchen was filled with smoke. The oil in the pan had caught fire and the streamer was clearly panicking about what to do. She took the pan to the sink and tried to add some water to it to douse the fire, but that backfired since the fire spread faster with the water in it. She later revealed that her neighbours stepped in to help and called the fire department to extinguish it.

Take a look at all the reactions to the post:

The streamer later took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the viral incident. "I'm not experienced with fires; I was panicking, and I ran to my neighbours for help. Not exactly sure why that clip has warranted so much hate and death threats from strangers but please be kind," she wrote.





What did you think of the viral video of the kitchen catching fire? Tell us in the comments.