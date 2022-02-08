Let's admit it, being on a diet is hard, even for the most determined of us. We often feel like giving up on our healthy eating habits to dig into our favourite junk foods. Somehow our tastebuds crave that bite of a delicious burger or a slice of pizza even more so when we are following a strict diet regime. While we love to pretend this happened by 'accident' and through no fault of our own, the truth is that it is a deliberate decision on our part! This healthy eating dilemma was exactly the subject of a recent viral video that is too hilarious to miss. The video shows the step-by-step process of how people 'accidentally' break their diet and it will leave you in splits. Take a look:

The video was shared on Instagram Reels by the page @funny_life609, and was originally made by the Spanish content creator family @el_chicanero. The clip has gone viral and how, receiving over 10.2 million views and 704k likes on the platform.





"When I accidentally break my diet," read the header text to the video. The clip shows a man-eating a healthy salad when he trips on a sprig of coriander that puts the entire process into force. He pretends to be drawn by an invisible force that makes him keep the salad in the fridge, grab his car keys and head to the nearest McDonald's!





The dramatic way in which the entire video was enacted struck a chord with foodies across the world. The hilarious viral video garnered tons of reactions from Instagram users. "This is a masterpiece," wrote one user while another said, "I feel you bro, happens to me all the time!" One more user wrote a funny comment, "That damn cilantro sprig is to blame!"





