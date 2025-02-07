Do you struggle to cut perfect tomato slices? If yes, there's a viral hack that you may be interested in. In the reel shared by Instagram user Pari Verma (@pariverma9109), we see a girl place a tomato on a kitchen counter. She pierces it on top with two forks, which are positioned right next to each other. She then takes a knife and starts cutting the tomato in between the tines of the fork. Since the tines are equally spaced, she gets tomato slices that are approximately the same width. She later spreads the slice on a plate with others to collect them together. Watch the complete video here.





The clip has received over 30 million views so far. In the comments section, several users reacted with laughing emojis and joked about this 'jugaad'. Some people expressed their approval and even said they might try it themselves. A few were not convinced of the need for such a hack. Read selected reactions from Instagram below:





In the past, a viral video showed a woman's 'jugaad' for washing items under running water. In the clip, we see a woman seated outside a house with a pipe attached to her head. To ensure it stays in place, she has put the pipe through a dupatta/cloth on her head and tied it below her neck. In this way, the water flows in front of her face and falls on the items in front of her. Click here to read the complete article.





