Content creator Ralph Leng's hilarious lip-sync performance featuring a food delivery agent has gone viral on social media. He posted a video on Instagram showcasing his talents. In the clip, he can be seen lip-syncing Sean Kingston and Justin Bieber's song, 'Eenie Meenie' (Radio Version), with lyrics that can be heard as "Them other guys? I can see right through ya. You seem like the type to love 'em and leave 'em. And disappear right after this song." Right behind him, we can spot a bike that seemingly belongs to the Zomato food delivery man, which can be seen parked over there.

Also Read: 'Please Put Bye On Cake,' Bakery Follows Instructions Exactly, Internet Is In Splits





Afterwards, as he lip-syncs, "So give me the night," while gesturing with his hand to ask for his ordered food and pans his camera towards the delivery agent, a change in expression on the vlogger's face was visible. Additionally, the Zomato agent was found intently gazing at him while holding his food packet. Ralph captioned the playful interaction between him and the agent as "Sir, take the food", followed by a tears-of-joy emoji. This also garnered immense attention from many social media users and his fans alike.

Also Read: Zomato Agent Takes His Son For Home Deliveries, The Real Reason Is...





Here's how people reacted to this viral video:





One person commented, "Your order might be delayed." In another comment, he added, "So that's why I'm still waiting for my cheeseburger," poking fun at how his ordered food was delivered late.





Meanwhile, another user said, "COD pe order tha isiliye seh gaye bhaiya (This was on 'cash-on-delivery' that's why the delivery agent was patient)."





One more fan advised, "You better tip him, he was very patient."





"He should be like, 'Hey, English brother, please take your order'," joked another.





"Broo is traumatised," said someone, hilariously indicating the Zomato agent's facial expressions.





The viral video has clocked 7 million views so far on Instagram.