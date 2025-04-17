A Reddit post is going viral for a funny mistake with a farewell cake. Sharing a picture of a rich chocolate cake, a Redditor shared that they ordered this cake for a colleague's farewell at work. While placing the order, the user wanted the baker to write "bye" on top of the cake. They shared this instruction by writing, "Please put bye on cake." The baker did just that, not by simply writing "bye", but putting the entire instruction on the cake.





"Instructed to put "Bye" on cake...see what they wrote," the OP (original poster) wrote with the picture. Further in the comments, they added, "Wanted to keep it short and sweet but cake shop had other plans."

See the funny post here:

The bakery, order date and location are not disclosed in the Reddit post. However, the user mentioned, "This cake shop is one of the most well-known."





Redditors jumped to the comments section with hilarious and sarcastic comments. Take a look:





"Cmon! They gave you 4 words extra for free, please be grateful," one joked.





Another quipped, "They actually wrote exactly what you said. Is there a problem here?"





A funny comment read, "The instructions were clear. The output was the exact thing as well. Be happy, they didn't put "bhai" or "bai" on the cake."





Also Read: "Birthday Wishes To Mr. Cutlery" - Hilarious Cake Mistake Goes Viral, Internet Reacts





One added, "The bigger question is who writes 'cake' on a cake."





Providing a solution, a user wrote, "You could just smudge off the other words or just give it like that, it's hilarious."





This is not the first cake error that went viral on social media. Click here to learn about a previous cake incident with a "happy birthday stick" request.