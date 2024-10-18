A wedding guest was left shocked after attending a family friend's wedding where the guests were treated differently based on their "wealth". The anonymous Reddit user shared their experience on the page @r/weddingshaming. The user explained that the groom is from an "extremely wealthy family who paid for the wedding". However, the groom only accepted the money and the family was not involved in the wedding preparations. Elaborating on the poor arrangements, the guest revealed that after the wedding ceremony, they attended the "cocktail hour in the blazing sun, with one open bar and one bartender for about 150 guests. Not a single hors d'oeuvre is being passed around."

But the shocking part is yet to come. Talking about dinner arrangements, the guest wrote, "We then enter a large plastic tent where the dinner is to take place in the dead heat of summer at around 3 pm when the sun is still blazing hot. With only one door for ventilation."

Coming to the food, the guest shared that "it was supposed to be a 7-course meal but one of the dishes was missed." For the main, the guest got steak and "it was 4 slices of steak for 8 people. Two wine bottles were left at each table and there was no bar during dinner, which was fine."

However, the guests felt insulted when they realised that the "very wealthy" guests at the wedding had been given "a lot more and high-end wine bottles, scotch, tequila. And a plethora more food."

What's more, there was no dessert at the end of the night, "just a table of Oreo boxes and cut-up apple slices." The guest revealed that the "groom's mother was left in tears because of how ashamed she was of how the majority of the guests were treated."

The post has gone viral on Reddit and received a variety of reactions in the comments section:

A user wrote, "Apple slices and Oreos? Was this a wedding reception or after-game snacks?" Another said, "It's unfathomable to me but not entirely surprising that people behave like this."

A Redditor added, "Tiered guests is a new, tacky thing." A user shared a similar experience, "We were at my husband's assistant's wedding. Lots of doctors and attorneys. There was a 'doctor' table and they all got prime rib. We at the attorney's table got chicken. Husband is allergic to chicken. Enough said."

Have you ever attended any such wedding with "tiered guests"? Share with us in the comments section.

