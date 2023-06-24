With his never-ending tales of chole bhature, the former India captain Virat Kohli has self-approved that he is a big-time foodie. After all, he is a true Delhi boy. Desi food has a special place in his heart. So when former India cricketer Suresh Raina revealed that he had opened a restaurant in Amsterdam, Kohli's inner foodie couldn't resist but promised to be there. Re-sharing Raina's post on his Instagram Stories, Kohli wrote, “Well done, bro, Suresh Raina. Congratulations, and next time we are in Amsterdam, we will definitely come over.” Take a look:

This is after Suresh Raina dropped a series of pictures of his restaurant called 'Raina' with a lengthy caption, announcing the big news. In a detailed note, the former cricketer also revealed that his restaurant will serve authentic Indian dishes to customers. Not only this, but we also got a glimpse of Raina preparing some of them. In the first picture, the former cricketer was seen posing outside a restaurant. Raina, in the next click, was seen holding a plate of gulab jamuns topped with whipped cream. We also saw him preparing dal makhani with a big smile on his face.

Suresh Raina wrote in the caption, “Get ready for a culinary explosion like never before! I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes centre stage! Over the years, you've seen my love for food and witnessed my culinary adventures, and now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and genuine flavours from different parts of India straight to Europe's heart.”

As soon as Suresh Raina dropped the news, several celebrities and his friends were quick to acknowledge it. And guess what? It turns out, Virat Kohli is not the only one who promised to visit his restaurant. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh commented, “Congratulations, brother. I am coming to eat there.” Actor and standup comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi wrote, “Main aa raha hu khane next tour pe pakka se sir…congratulations. (I am coming to eat, on the next tour, for sure sir).” Apart from them, Rishabh Pant, Dwayne Bravo, Bobby Deol, Saina Nehwal, and Deepak Chahar congratulated him and wished him all the luck.