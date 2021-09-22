Love it or hate it, you can't ignore the fact that avocado toast has become quite popular these days. The simple combination of mashed or sliced avocado on toasted bread has a unique charm of its own. There are many variations and versions of the avocado toast recipe, as it has travelled across the world. However, can you imagine an avocado toast worth USD 3 million? An artist, Tim Bengel, has made a gold sculpture of the avocado toast made with 18-karat gold. The video of the sculpture has grabbed eyeballs online, receiving over 2.3 million views. Take a look:

Titled 'Who Wants To Live Forever?', the sculpture has 27 individual parts including two bagel halves, five tomato slices, five onion rings, five avocado strips, and ten arugula leaves. The sculpture used a total of 12 pounds of 18-karat gold.





The piece was created to be showcased at the Berlin Art Week exhibition in Germany. As per the creator Tim Bengel, "It's clear to me, the avocado is taking a key role in our Millennial culture. Weather blessing or curse, it's the #GreenGold."

Avocado is considered to be quite a healthy addition to the diet. The creamy fruit promotes good skin and weight loss, as it contains healthy Omega-3 fatty acids. It is also known to be rich in fibre, thus helping build a healthy gut and keeping diseases at bay. Avocado toast is one of the most popular ways of consuming this yummy delight.





Bollywood celebrities too have quite the penchant for avocado toast. From Mira Kapoor to Jacqueline Fernandez, we have seen a number of divas try the yummy toast.