Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had a special evening at Chef Vikas Khanna's New York Restaurant 'Bungalow' to celebrate Lost Ladies (Laapataa Ladies) as India's official entry for Oscars 2025. The evening was a warm celebration attended by producers Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande. Chef Khanna posted glimpses from the evening on his official Instagram handle. Aamir Khan also participated in a competition for making 'Best Sheermal' with 'Bungalow' member Mysha Rizvi. For the unversed, Sheermal is saffron-flavoured traditional flatbread prepared with flour, ghee, salt and sugar.





Aamir Khan, who is often dubbed a "perfectionist", can be seen rolling the dough and making the designs on it with utmost dedication. Chef Khanna assists him by sharing some tips and sprinkling dry flour. Though he loses the competition to Mysha, Aamir feels proud of his work and happily gives the prize gift to his sweet competitor.





Expressing his appreciation for the actor and producer, Chef Khanna wrote, "Aamir Sir, you are the kindest. The way you engaged and loved and respected Mysha was everything to me."

Watch the video here:







Another video captures the beautiful floral decorations at the restaurant to welcome the team. Chef Khanna can also be seen serving golgappas to Aamir Khan.





See the full post here:







Kiran Rao-directed 'Laapataa Ladies' was chosen as India's official Oscar entry for the Best International Feature Film in September. The film was headlined by actors Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav and Chhaya Kadam and a powerful cameo by veteran Ravi Kishan.