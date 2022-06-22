Toddlers are truly a bundle of joy as they make us smile with their cute tactics. Whether they are tasting a food item for the first time, playing around with pets, helping their parents or trying out different tasks - they never fail to impress us. They might fail at attempting a task but the sheer innocence on their face is enough to tug at your heartstrings. Thanks to social media, we get to witness such adorable videos from around the world. Recently, we came across another such video of a toddler trying to pick strawberries on a farm.





In a video uploaded by Instagram user @hadassa_alana, we see a little girl with a small basket of strawberries in her hands while walking in a farm. The basket is filled to the brim. While walking, one strawberry falls down and she bends down to pick it up. As soon as she bends down, two more strawberries fall from the basket. When she goes over to pick those, many more fall down from the basket. "Strawberry Picking," says the caption of the video. Take a look at the full video here:











Ever since the video was uploaded, it has garnered 977K views, over 64K likes and several comments! Many people have reacted to the toddler's cuteness. One person wrote, "OMG, so cute baby girl, Alana."





"Reality of life, when trying to solve one problem many more come around." read another comment.





Another person wrote, "When I try to fix something without letting God help me, she is so cute!" "Visual presentation of me trying to save some money." read another comment.











