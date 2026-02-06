A small cafe in Bengaluru is making people smile all over the internet. An unusual tradition takes place at Cafe Nuvio on Hennur Main Road every time a customer leaves a tip: the staff members start dancing. Yes, you read that right. A video of this cheerful moment has now gone viral on social media. The idea is simple. A sign placed next to the counter reads, "If you tip, the staff will dance for you." As soon as a customer drops extra cash into the tip box, the employees look at one another and break into spontaneous dancing behind the counter. The dance is not professionally choreographed, but it is lively, joyful and full of big smiles. The cafe's official Instagram account shared the now-viral video with the caption, "Cafe Nuvio, Hennur main road, Bengaluru."





Watch the viral video here:

The caption of the post reads, "When you have to be good even after getting weird orders," highlighting how one must cheerfully handle unusual expectations while dealing with customers.





Online users flocked to the comments section to react to the simple yet entertaining concept with laughter and love. "Respectful vibe plus classy moves equals full paisa vasool," one user said. "Imagine you have a rush hour and you still have to do this," a comment read. "I will give feedback like this: the dance is better than the food," another user remarked. "Those two girls have absolutely won the internet," said one. Someone else added, "Can't wait to come to Cafe Nuvio and make you two dance."





Like us, are you also tempted to visit this cafe, leave a tip and watch the staff break into a happy dance? If you ever find yourself in Bengaluru, this quirky spot might just be the perfect place to brighten your day.