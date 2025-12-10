Peas are like tiny winter guests who show up at our homes and refuse to leave – not that anyone is complaining. This sweet vegetable finds a cosy spot in almost every kitchen, making its way into countless dishes. From creamy matar paneer and veg pulao to humble egg bhurji and classic chaat, peas have a way of elevating any meal they join. Turns out, Bhagyashree is just as fond of peas. She especially loves Jaipur peas. On Tuesday, the actress shared an Instagram video offering a peek into a special Jodhpur-style matar dish. To prepare it, she heated some oil in a pan, added the peas, followed by jeera (cumin) and dhaniya (coriander) powder, a dash of salt and a sprinkle of lal mirchi (red chilli). Everything was mixed well and cooked to perfection before she transferred the dish into a serving bowl.





In the caption, the actress highlighted the health benefits of Jaipur peas. She wrote, “Jaipur ke muttar ke saath Jodhpur waali recipe toh bannti hein. (With peas from Jaipur, you have to make the Jodhpur-style recipe). Peas are a good source of vegetable protein. It also has Vitamin A, B, C, E, phosphorus, zinc and fibre. Great for eye health, gut health and also helps build immunity. Enjoy these delightful winter pods of health.”

Watch the full video below:

Just a week ago, Bhagyashree shared another Instagram video where she was seen peeling Jaipur peas. "Mattar chilne ka time aa gaya! (It's time to peel the peas now.) The best peas in winter are the ones from Jaipur. They are actually priced according to their size. The smaller they are, the sweeter and the more expensive. But they taste sooooo good. My lot for the season has just come in. P.S.: Peas are a source of good vegetarian protein,” she wrote. Read all about it here.





We do not know about you, but we are definitely following Bhagyashree's lead and preparing a pea-based dish this winter.