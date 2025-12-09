There is perhaps no better introduction to India's culinary soul than a wedding feast. From sizzling live counters to chaat stalls where flavours merge in the most delightful ways, Indian weddings are where food becomes an experience. A recent Instagram video perfectly captures that magic. A Nigerian tourist - who also happens to be a chef - is seen embracing India not just through its sights and ceremonies but through the crunch of a perfectly filled pani puri. Her expressions alone have made the clip one of the most heart-warming food moments on social media this week.

A Saree, A Smile And A Plate Full Of Pani Puri

In the now-viral clip shared by @chefbraakman, the chef is dressed in an elegant saree while standing at a chaat counter during an Indian wedding. What instantly charmed viewers was the way she perfectly ate the entire pani puri without making any mess.





At one point, she even breaks into a happy dance, perfectly capturing what many Indians feel when savouring the burst of tangy, spicy water in the mouth.

"Eating My Way Through India"

In the caption, the chef explains that her culinary adventure began the moment she landed in Mumbai. "I had chicken biryani in Mumbai on arrival on the 2nd, and since then, I've been happily vegetarian; my belly is loving it!" she wrote.





She added that she does plan to explore more non-vegetarian dishes during her travels, particularly in Delhi, but for now, it is the humble pani puri that has her heart. "For now, give me all the pani puri," she declared.





Viral Video Draws 1.5 Million Views And Plenty Of Love

The video has crossed 1.5 million views, with desi food lovers flooding the comments section. Many celebrated her enthusiasm and the joy with which she embraced Indian flavours:





A viewer wrote, "Indian pani puri or gol gappa is the best tangy snack you'll ever eat." Another added, "The best way to visit India is to attend a wedding and eat all the yummy food."





A third said, "Welcome to India, so glad you like our food." A viewer appreciated, "I love the way you are enjoying gol gappe."