How To Make Restaurant-Style Mattar Paneer? Dhaba Restaurant Shares The Recipe

Somdatta Saha | Updated: May 27, 2020 16:15 IST
If you are planning to prepare mattar paneer for dinner today, then here's a lip-smacking surprise for you! There's something about the restaurants and dhabas that make even a simple recipe taste better. So in the current lockdown situation, when going out to your favourite restaurants have become a distant dream, let's prepare a restaurant-style mattar paneer at home, with the recipe shared by North Indian special restaurant Dhaba. The dish, prepared by Chef Ravi Saxena, may compensate for all those wishes, which can't be fulfilled due to the quarantined life!
Mattar Paneer, comprising the delectable combination of fresh peas and cottage cheese in tomato gravy, is a much-loved dish by one and all. It can also be considered as a comfort food for many, which will get spruced up with a few secret ingredients and this recipe by Dhaba restaurant.
250 gm paneer, cut in cubes
1 cup peas (boiled)
For the gravy:
1 cup chopped onions
1 cup chopped tomatoes
1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
2 tsp chopped green chillies
1 tbsp oil
1 tsp coriander powder
1 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp red chilli powder
1 tsp cumin powder
1/2 tsp garam masala powder
1 tbsp fresh cream
Salt, to taste
Fresh coriander for garnish
Thin ginger slices, for garnish
In a pan, add oil and let it heat.
Sauté ginger garlic paste for few minutes.
Then add chopped onions, chopped tomatoes into it with green chilies. Stir well.
Add coriander powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala and salt to this. Stir fry this mixture finely.
Add the boiled peas and the cubes of paneer into the gravy. Sauté on high flame for 5-10 min.
Add fresh cream to it.
Garnish it with fresh coriander and thin slices of ginger.
Mattar paneer tastes amazing with both rice and roti. So what are you waiting for? Wear your chef coat and get going. Happy cooking!
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.