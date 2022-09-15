We love to see the variety of content social media has. From funny memes to interesting posts, the space has it all. Then there are some adorable videos that leave us speechless and with a smile. We recently came across one such video that won our hearts in just no time. It features a boy with autism, who confidently places his food order at a cafe, for the very first time. The video recorded by the mother, was shared on Instagram, from the handle My Boy Blue. Alongside the video, the post also shared the boy's story and it read, "Today my son did this and I sat and cried while I watched!"





"Riley is autistic and struggles socially and also has a speech disorder! This is HUGE for him. Today he paid for his order by himself and answered questions at the till! If you know you know," the mother further wrote alongside the video.





The heart-warming note added, "Look how happy he is of himself." Take a look at the post here:

Such an adorable video; isn't it? In no time, the video went all over the internet, garnering over 16.4k likes and thousands of comments.





"Fantastic! Well done Riley. The crisps look familiar? Are we right? If so, please get in touch," read a comment. Another person wrote, "Amazing!! Well done you Riley." A third comment read, "We never can run out of them now."





"The look back at you then the happy run. Amazing Riley," another person stated. "Never say never and no expiry date on progress. He's amazing! Great job Riley! You were a pleasure to serve no doubt," the lady who served Riley at the cafe wrote.





If you have such interesting stories, then do share them with us in the comment section below.